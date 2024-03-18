iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.43

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.43 and last traded at $104.31, with a volume of 64628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

