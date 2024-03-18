iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 845,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,452 shares.The stock last traded at $62.42 and had previously closed at $62.36.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
