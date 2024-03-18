iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 845,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,452 shares.The stock last traded at $62.42 and had previously closed at $62.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 152,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

