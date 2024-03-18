iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,825 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.55% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 195.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter.

IGEB remained flat at $44.47 during midday trading on Monday. 56,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

