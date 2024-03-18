iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.72

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 607366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

