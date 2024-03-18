iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.53

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 26496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.