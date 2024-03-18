iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IXN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. 199,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

