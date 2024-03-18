iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 378,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,645. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

