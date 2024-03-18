iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.12

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 1814649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,300,000 after acquiring an additional 402,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

