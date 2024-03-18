iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

