iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. 2,103,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,320. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

