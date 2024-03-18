iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GSG Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.97. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.09 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.