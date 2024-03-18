iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

