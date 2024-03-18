iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.78

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.78 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

