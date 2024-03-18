iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. 590,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.