iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,090. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.