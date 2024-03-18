Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
