IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $44.51. 15,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,780. The company has a market cap of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.82. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. IRadimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.