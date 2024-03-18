Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 2,632,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,404,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

