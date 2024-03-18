ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ioneer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IONR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 10,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. ioneer has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

