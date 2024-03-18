InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Plans $0.13 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. 36,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

