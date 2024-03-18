Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,929,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,102% from the previous session’s volume of 310,117 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $24.11.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $795.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

