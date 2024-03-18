Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,065. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.