Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.27. 269,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

