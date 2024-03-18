Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DWAS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. 45,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $798.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

