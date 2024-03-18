Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PXI)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3,183.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

