Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1839 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.14. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $468,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

