Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3103 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.52. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

