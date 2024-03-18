Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

