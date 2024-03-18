Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.