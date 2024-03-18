Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

