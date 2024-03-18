Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. 126,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,706. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

