Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.93. 259,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,588. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.