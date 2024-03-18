Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 14th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0642 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

