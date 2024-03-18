Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,752. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

