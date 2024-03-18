Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.03. 27,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,579. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
