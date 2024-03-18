Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.03. 27,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,579. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,646,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 151.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 132,238 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

