Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Mar 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

