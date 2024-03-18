Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

