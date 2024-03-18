Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.94. 116,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,560. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

