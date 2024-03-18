Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 1,359,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,227,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

