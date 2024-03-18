Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Intevac by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

