Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.10 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

