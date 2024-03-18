International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $21,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.