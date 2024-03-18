International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.81. 2,681,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

