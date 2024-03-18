International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

