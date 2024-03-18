International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.69. 5,396,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,847. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

