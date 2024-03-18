Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

