Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

