Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

