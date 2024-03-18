Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 17.23% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $989,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

GLRY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

