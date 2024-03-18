Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

INSM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

