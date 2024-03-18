Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells 21,639 Shares of Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad sold 21,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.96), for a total value of £33,107.67 ($42,418.54).

TT Electronics Stock Performance

LON TTG opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £278.26 million, a PE ratio of -5,226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.79. TT Electronics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

